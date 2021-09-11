Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Steven Ventress
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Steven Ventress

April 19, 1976 - Sept. 8, 2021

MACON - Steven Ventress, 45, of Macon, IL, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Steven was born April 19, 1976, in Decatur, IL, the son of Gary Steven and Cynthia (Thornton) Ventress. Steven worked as a registered nurse in the ICU at HSHS St. John's Hospital, Springfield. He married Jennifer Elliott on February 19, 2005.

Surviving is his wife, Jennifer; and their two children: Grayson and Olivia of Macon; father, Gary Steven Ventress of Decatur; siblings: Stephanie Ventress of Decatur and Seth (Rachel) Ventress of Virden; grandmother, Marilyn Thornton of Decatur; two nieces; and one nephew.

Steven was preceded in death by his mother, Cynthia.

Visitation will be held at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home on Monday, September 13, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Salem Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, Springfield, IL.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Sep
14
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Salem Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.