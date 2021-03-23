Menu
Susan B. "Sue" Clark
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Susan B. "Sue" (Haynes) Clark

DECATUR - Susan B. "Sue" (Haynes) Clark, 68, passed from this life at home in the early hours of March 20, 2021.

Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 4:00–6:00 PM, Friday, March 26, 2021 at the funeral home.

Sue was the youngest daughter of Robert E. and Dorothy J. (Woolington) Haynes, born in Decatur and a lifelong resident.

She was a 1970 Eisenhower HS graduate and went on to graduate from Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology, Washington University, St. Louis. Most recently she was an adjunct instructor in radiography at Richland Community College since 2002 and was the owner and operator of Cake Lady Supply.

Her loss will be deeply felt by many. She was a loving mother to five children and "Gammy" to 13 grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister and her dearest friend of 45 years.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Bill Clark.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL
Mar
27
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL
