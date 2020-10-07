Susan Lynn Hansen

June 19, 1938 - Oct. 4, 2020

ANTIOCH - Susan Lynn Hansen, 82 years old of Antioch, IL, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born June 19, 1938 in Madison, WI, the daughter of the late Harold J. and Marjorie K. (nee Rasmussen) Hennig. Growing up in Madison and Wausau, Susan enjoyed competition water-skiing, singing and dancing, and being a member of the Rib Mountain Ski Patrol. She later graduated from Wausau High School in 1956 before attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where she met her future husband Larry Dean "Diz" Hansen. They married on August 16, 1958 and raised three children. As a mother, she found joy in supporting her children's endeavors including speedskating and band. Professionally, she managed "The Linen Closet" in Decatur, IL and served on the U.S. Service Academy Selection Committee for then Congressman Dick Durbin. Susan was a champion of the underdog, had a heart for serving others, and was a friend to many.

In her own words, Susan communicated to her family that she would like to be remembered as a considerate woman with a great sense of humor. She believed in a loving God and in Jesus as her Savior, loved her family, had tremendous pride in her children and grandchildren, greatly appreciated her parents, and considered her sisters to be her best friends.

Susan is survived by her children, Kris Hansen, Jennifer (Michael) Bramel, Mark (Michelle) Hansen; her three grandchildren, Nathan, Elena, Erik; her sisters, Claire Koperski, Margo (Ken) Noworatzky, Julie (Charlie) Berg; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

An outdoor memorial visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 in the front of St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 1155 Hillside Ave., Antioch, IL 60002. Due to COVID-19 and in consideration of others a public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for all. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to St. Stephen Lutheran Church or Open Arms Mission, 1548 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Please sign the online guestbook for Susan at www.strangfh.com.