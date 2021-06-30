Menu
Sylvester Spence Jr.
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street
Decatur, IL

Sylvester Spence, Jr.

DECATUR - Sylvester Spence, Jr., 70, of Decatur, IL went home to be with his Lord on June 24, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL surrounded by his loving family.

Homegoing Services to celebrate Sylvester's life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Jasper St. Church of Christ, Decatur, with a viewing from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Church. Sylvester will be laid to rest at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, IL with military honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard.

The family of Sylvester Spence, Jr. has entrusted Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur, IL with his funeral arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.moranandgoebel.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Jasper St. Church of Christ
Decatur, IL
Jul
3
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Jasper St. Church of Christ
Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
I worked with Sylvester at Borg Warner many years ago. He was a very nice man.
Jane Tullis
July 5, 2021
Dear Spence Family, you are in our thoughts hearts and prayers. We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8 KJV https://bible.com/bible/1/2co.5.8.KJV
Mallory Family
Family
July 3, 2021
Such a nice man. I met him my first week a work. His smile, mannerisms and kindness will never be forgotten! Rest Peacefully, Mr. Spence
Ms Stephanie Ann White
Work
July 3, 2021
I will always remember Sylvester as a good friend and great mentor when we worked at Borg Werner together. It was a blessing to find him again at Stratus Foods.
Marty Black
Work
July 1, 2021
Sorry for the lost of Sylvester, he was a good, respectful and christian man. He always had a smile on his face and something good to say.
Steven Smith Jr
Family
June 30, 2021
