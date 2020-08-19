Menu
Search
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Tamela Jan "Tammie" Bolinger

SHELBYVILLE - Tamela Jan "Tammie" Bolinger, 61, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 5:45 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Dan Seibert officiating. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the First United Methodist Church of Shelbyville, IL and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com


Published by DEC Herald & Review on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.