Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tami Lynne Crowell Schnorf
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Central High School

Tami Lynne Crowell Schnorf

Aug. 30, 1958 - May 5, 2021

DECATUR - Tami Lynne Crowell Schnorf, 62, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, after a courageous eight-year battle with cancer. She spent her last few months surrounded by loved ones.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Open House from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Hessel Park (large pavilion), 1400 Grandview Drive, Champaign, IL. Please join us.

Tami was born the second child of Gene and Joanne Crowell (Haskell) on August 30, 1958 in Champaign, IL. Tami was married to Ron Schnorf on June 30, 1987. She grew up in Champaign where she graduated from Champaign Central High School and attended Cosmetology School. She spent the last 30 years in Decatur and working at Busey for 27 years, retiring in April 2021.

Tami is survived by her husband, Ron; daughter, Ambar; her siblings: Danny (Linda) Crowell and Nancy (Kent) Hawthorne; brother in-law; nieces; nephew; great nephews and great niece and one on the way. Tami touched the lives of many people with her smile, heart, bravery, strength, and generosity. She immensely enjoyed the company of her friends and family, who she loved fiercely and compassionately. We miss her deeply. In lieu of donations or other expressions of sympathy, please offer an act of kindness for someone in need and think of Tami.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hessel Park (large pavilion)
1400 Grandview Drive, Champaign, IL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Dear Amber, We are so saddened by Tami´s passing. She was a great friend and person. We miss her deeply. We shared a lot of good times with her and will take comfort in those memories. We will not be able to be at the memorial but will be there in thoughts. Hugs and prayers. Love ya, Jerry and Gloria
Gloria Blackwell
Friend
June 20, 2021
Ambar, My deepest sympathy on your mom´s passing. She was the kindest, soft spoken lady whose smile would light up a room. Love, Sue
Susan Kowa
Friend
June 20, 2021
Tami was a brave fighter of her cancer for a long time. I wasn't ready to lose her friendship. She took a little piece of my heart.
Barbara Morthland
Friend
June 20, 2021
I could go on all day with wonderful memories of Tami and our lives together but I remember going camping back in our childhood days at The Lake of The Woods in the old blue Continental. We were all small but she was afraid we were going to be eaten by bears. So she wanted to be in the middle and in the back of the top of the bed that your dad had made in the car/suv. I have so many wonderful happy memories but I know I loved her with all of my being and I miss her so very much.
Lavonne
Family
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results