Tana Jean Thomas
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Jun, 18 2022
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church
Tana Jean Thomas

Nov. 7, 1946 - Feb. 22, 2022

SANTA BARBARA, California - Tana Jean Thomas, 75, died February 22, 2022 following heart surgery and an extended hospital stay. Tana was beloved by a wide circle of family and friends, and her absence leaves a gap in all our lives.

Tana was born in 1946 to Dr. Morton and Helen Crew, in Leon, IA, and grew up in Decatur, IL. A 1964 MacArthur High graduate, she attended the University of Iowa and Southern Illinois University. She was married to Lloyd Leabhard from 1968 – 1980. They lived in Boulder, CO, and adopted a daughter, Stacey, in 1974.

Tana moved to Santa Barbara, CA, in 1982, and married Cal Thomas in 1984. She worked as an escrow assistant and notary. After her retirement she volunteered with CASA and the Goleta Hospital auxiliary. She was also a deacon at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church.

Tana lived a life full of laughter and love. She is survived by her husband, Cal; daughter, Stacey (Willy) Voigt; stepsons: Brian and Cal; sisters: Vee Ann (Paul) Cartwright and Sally (Lou) Farone; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; extended family members and close friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Morton and Helen.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local CASA chapter or to the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Auxiliary. Memorial services will be June 18, 2022 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Santa Barbara.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Memorial service
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church
Santa Barbara, MI
