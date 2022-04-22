Ted V. Jones

May 3, 1941 - April 18, 2022

DECATUR - Ted V. Jones, 80, of Decatur, IL, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born May 3, 1941, in Rolla, MO, to Ted and Nellie (Huffman) Jones.

Private graveside services will be held Saturday, April 23, at 11:00 a.m. at Boiling Springs Cemetery.

Ted grew up in Decatur, and was a member of the first graduating class of Eisenhower High School in 1959. He retired from Building & Common Labor Union Local 159. He enjoyed camping, fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and rarely missed a day visiting with his buddies at the Union Hall.

Ted is survived by his wife and companion of nearly 50-years, Sharon; mother-in-law, Eileen Boyd of Decatur; sons: Tim (Abbie) Jones of Decatur and Chadd (Angie) Carver of Rochester; daughter, Mona (Ruben) Gonzalez of Florida; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Ted is also survived by sister, Sheilia Hawkins; and brothers: Sam and Phil Jones; sisters-in-law: Gloria (Gary) Gasner, Donna Boyd and Debbie Gregurich; brothers-in-law: Martin (Pat) Gregurich and Dennis Gregurich; and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steve Jones and brother-in-law, Larry Gregurich.

