Ted W. Shelley

Dec. 20, 1936 - Dec. 20, 2020

LATHAM - Ted W. Shelley, 84, of Latham passed away December 20, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.

Graveside service will be 10:30 AM, Monday, December 28, 2020 at Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family.

Ted was born December 20, 1936 in Decatur, the son of Ted Roosevelt and LaRue Eleanor (Eagleton) Shelley. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force Reserves and the US Naval Reserves. He worked as a switchman/conductor for the Illinois Central/Canadian Northern railroad for 47 years until his retirement. Ted was a private pilot and loved flying. He also played the guitar and dobro and liked to entertain others. He enjoyed fishing and camping, and was passionate about golf. Ted attended Warrensburg United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his son, Tim Shelley; grandchildren: Mallory (Chadd) Mathias and Brette Shelley; great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Charlotte and Rhett; step great-grandchildren: Mykenzi and Madysen; siblings: Nancy Khoury, Lynn (Nancy) Shelley, and Barbara (Roger) Viseur.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents; sons: Robert and Damon Shelley; and brothers, Mike and Billy Roy Shelley.

