Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terry L. Atchason
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Terry L. Atchason

DECATUR - Terry L. Atchason, age 68, of Decatur, IL, died March 22, 2021 at Decatur Rehab and Health Care. He was the son of Alva and Leona (Slayback) Atchason. Terry was a 1970 grad of Stephen Decatur High School. He worked at Firestone, Zexel and ADM as a supervisor and laborer.

He liked to play softball and was an avid bowler. He was a fan of the Cowboys, Phillies and Illini. Terry lived with Parkinson's for over 25 years.

He was married to Susie Drysdale for almost 44 years.

Surviving are his wife, Susie; son Kyle and much loved grandson, Austin; sons: Kevin (Dawana) and Cory. Also mother-in-law, Mary Ellen Drysdale; sisters-in-law: Debbie (Tom) Fallbacher, Janice (Gary) Jackson, Cheryl (Tom) Covington; sisters: Diane (Gary) Warnick, Carol Brown and Debbie Smith; plus special cousins.

His wishes were to be cremated with no services.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home have been entrusted with the care of Terry. Condolences may be left to his family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Terry was a great co worker. Worked with him at Zexel, In fact we work right next to each other. He was a great help to me. Was a great guy. May he RIP.
Marsha Baker
Work
March 19, 2022
I worked at Zexel with Terry, I was at the station rigbt next to Terry. So sorry for your loss, prayers to you all. Terry was a great co-worker.
Marsha Baker
March 26, 2021
A great guy and co-worker at Firestone. We had many discussions over the years about baseball and the relative merits of the Phillies vs. Cardinals. Gone too soon.
Tim Smart
March 25, 2021
My most sincere condolences go out to Susie and the boys. I´ll always remember the good times we had, especially the 15 cent draws at Eskers at 7:00 in the morning after work
Bob Strong
March 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss of your husband and father. He was a very nice man. Dr. Jesek
Dr. Jesek
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results