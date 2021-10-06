Menu
Terry R. Byers
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street
Mount Zion, IL

Terry R. Byers

July 21, 1946 - Oct. 3, 2021

MOUNT ZION - Terry R. Byers, 75, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 5:57 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, in Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur.

The family will receive friends for visitation to celebrate Terry's life on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. Memorials may be made in Terry's memory c/o WSOY Community Food Drive. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Terry was born July 21, 1946, in Huntingburg, IN the son of Robert B. and Velma (Bradshaw) Byers. He married Janet L. Ashcraft on July 3, 1965. Terry retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company in 2008 after 44 years of service to the company. He was a member of Hillside Bethel Tabernacle Church. Terry was an avid golfer, loved the St. Louis Cardinals, enjoyed buying new cars, but his greatest passion was spending time with his family.

Surviving is his wife: Janet of Mt. Zion; children: Brian K. Byers (Lindsay Romano) of Mt. Zion, Bradley L. Byers (Lisa) of Decatur, and Brooke L. Brenner (Brandon) of Decatur; sisters: Marsha Etnier (Norman) of Monroe, GA, Pamela Sunderland of Springfield, Becky Morris (Dennis) of Decatur, and Kris Wolbers (Mike) of Decatur; grandchildren: Alyssa Tolly, Gillian Brenner, Carson Brenner, Zane Romano, Maximus Byers, and Grace Byers; great grandson: Xander Tolly; sister and brother-in-law: Judy Rogers (Gerald) of Decatur; special canine companion: Gidget Noel.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents.

Terry had a very giving soul, never turning away those in need and will be sadly missed.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street, Mount Zion, IL
We are saddened by the loss of Terry. While we all pray for him and his family, it´s still hard to believe he has left us all. He will be remembered always as an honest, truthful person regardless of circumstances or consequences. He also will be remembered as a loyal friend. God bless Terry forever and his family.
Regan and Cathy Flemming
Friend
October 7, 2021
It is a sad day to loss a friend. I worked with Terry for 39 years. My heart goes out to his family. He will be missed. Now he can play golf every day!!! Bye my friend.
Jack Kelsheimer
October 6, 2021
Janet, so sorry for your loss, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Susie (Thomas) Smith
October 6, 2021
Bill and Becky Lindholm
October 6, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss you will be in my prayers
Barbara Hardy
Other
October 6, 2021
