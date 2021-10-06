Terry R. Byers

July 21, 1946 - Oct. 3, 2021

MOUNT ZION - Terry R. Byers, 75, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 5:57 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, in Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur.

The family will receive friends for visitation to celebrate Terry's life on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. Memorials may be made in Terry's memory c/o WSOY Community Food Drive. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Terry was born July 21, 1946, in Huntingburg, IN the son of Robert B. and Velma (Bradshaw) Byers. He married Janet L. Ashcraft on July 3, 1965. Terry retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company in 2008 after 44 years of service to the company. He was a member of Hillside Bethel Tabernacle Church. Terry was an avid golfer, loved the St. Louis Cardinals, enjoyed buying new cars, but his greatest passion was spending time with his family.

Surviving is his wife: Janet of Mt. Zion; children: Brian K. Byers (Lindsay Romano) of Mt. Zion, Bradley L. Byers (Lisa) of Decatur, and Brooke L. Brenner (Brandon) of Decatur; sisters: Marsha Etnier (Norman) of Monroe, GA, Pamela Sunderland of Springfield, Becky Morris (Dennis) of Decatur, and Kris Wolbers (Mike) of Decatur; grandchildren: Alyssa Tolly, Gillian Brenner, Carson Brenner, Zane Romano, Maximus Byers, and Grace Byers; great grandson: Xander Tolly; sister and brother-in-law: Judy Rogers (Gerald) of Decatur; special canine companion: Gidget Noel.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents.

Terry had a very giving soul, never turning away those in need and will be sadly missed.