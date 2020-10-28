Terry Max Jayroe

Dec. 24, 1932 - Oct. 24, 2020

DECATUR - Terry Max Jayroe, 87, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Terry was born December 24, 1932, in Mt. Vernon, IL to Truitt and Patsy (Bradford) Jayroe. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. Terry married Darlene McKinney on January 29, 1977, in Decatur, IL. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. Terry was a long-distance runner and in his early days played fast pitch softball.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Darlene; his two daughters, Karisse Stanger and Jamie Feder; his three grandchildren, Tyler Jones, Alexa Mutchler and Erin Storie; his great-grandson, Sebastian Storie; and his brother, Leroy Jayroe.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Debra Lynn Jones and his sister, Earlita Fredericks.

Honoring Terry Jayroe's wishes, cremation services will be provided by the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL. No services are planned at this time. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.