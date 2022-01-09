Menu
Terry A. Myers
1955 - 2022
BORN
1955
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL

Terry A. Myers

Dec. 6, 1955 - Jan. 4, 2022

BARTONVILLE - Terry A. Myers, 66, of Bartonville passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at AC Restmor in Morton.

He was born on December 6, 1955 in Mt. Vernon, IL to Anson and Juanita (Hilliard) Myers, Jr.

He married Denise Babcock on May 27, 1989 in Decatur. She survives.

He is also survived by his sister, Nikki (John) Aubuchon of Uniontown, MO.

Terry graduated from Mt. Vernon Twp. H.S. in 1973 and obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Metallurgical Engineering in 1978 from the University of Illinois.

He worked for Caterpillar for 40 years, retiring on March 1, 2018.

Terry enjoyed working with his father doing photography and also enjoyed cooking and gardening.

Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Terry's life will be held at a later date and details will be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson Fund, Michael J. Fox Foundation or local library.

Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 9, 2022.
Sorry about your loss Denise
cecil chesser
January 9, 2022
