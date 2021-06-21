Terry Paul Wallace

Sept. 6, 1948 - June 16, 2021

CANE RIDGE, Tennessee - Terry Paul Wallace, 72 of Cane Ridge TN died June 16, 2021 at his home after a lingering illness. He is preceded in death by parents, Wilton and Loma (Link) Wallace; an infant son, brothers: JB and Maxwell Wallace; sisters: Loretta Wrigley, and Maxine Morris. Terry married Joyce Warden of Beardstown, IL in Maui, Hawaii in 2001 and she survives. Also surviving; daughter, Bridget Sebastiani, Bloomington, IL; son, Dax (Jennifer) Loami, IL; grandson, Dylan Sebastiani; granddaughters: Ava Sebastiani and Kassidy Wallace; one brother, Tim Wallace of Smyrna TN; step daughters Jennifer Tholl (Moline) Christine Richardson (Hot Springs, SD)

Terry was an avid guitar player, photographer and news hound. He loved music, cars, Harley Davidsons his family and collecting memorabilia.