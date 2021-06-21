Menu
Terry Paul Wallace

Sept. 6, 1948 - June 16, 2021

CANE RIDGE, Tennessee - Terry Paul Wallace, 72 of Cane Ridge TN died June 16, 2021 at his home after a lingering illness. He is preceded in death by parents, Wilton and Loma (Link) Wallace; an infant son, brothers: JB and Maxwell Wallace; sisters: Loretta Wrigley, and Maxine Morris. Terry married Joyce Warden of Beardstown, IL in Maui, Hawaii in 2001 and she survives. Also surviving; daughter, Bridget Sebastiani, Bloomington, IL; son, Dax (Jennifer) Loami, IL; grandson, Dylan Sebastiani; granddaughters: Ava Sebastiani and Kassidy Wallace; one brother, Tim Wallace of Smyrna TN; step daughters Jennifer Tholl (Moline) Christine Richardson (Hot Springs, SD)

Terry was an avid guitar player, photographer and news hound. He loved music, cars, Harley Davidsons his family and collecting memorabilia.


Terry was an amazing men who raised two amazing children. He will always be remembered.
Megan Luckey
June 22, 2021
We are so so sorry to hear of the passing of Terry. You know he was like a big brother to Mike and he always made me feel welcome. We both loved him and will definitely miss him greatly. Love to all who knew and loved him.
Karen Buckley
Friend
June 21, 2021
Nancy LaRosa
June 21, 2021
I would like to extend my condolences to Terry's family during this difficult time. I am so sorry for your loss.
Nancy LaRosa
Other
June 21, 2021
Fly high with God & be at peace in Heaven. No more sickness, no more pain. You are with all your loved ones who went before you. We will all see you soon. We will miss you. Love you.
Duwayne & Mona Williams
Family
June 21, 2021
So, So sorry to hear that Uncle Terry Passed.
Rickey Morris
Family
June 21, 2021
