Thad Dees

OCT. 11, 1924 - SEPT. 17, 2020

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - On Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, Thad Dees passed away peacefully at the age of 95 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Thad was born Oct. 11, 1924, on a small farm in Laurel Co, Kentucky. He married his sweetheart, Mae Thomas in 1945 after serving in the Navy during WWII. They raised two children, Ernie and Jan, working, traveling and living in over 30 states during an electrical line career spanning lineman to VP. They moved to Mt. Zion in 1970 and remained until 2012 when they moved to Pittsburgh to be with their daughter.

Thad will be joyfully reunited in death with his son Ernie, and Mae, his sweetheart and wife of 70 years. He is survived by daughter, Jan Burke (Lynn) of Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren: Brent Dees (Kristina) of Troy; Shannon Burke Dominick (David) of Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania; Ky Lynn Dees Scott (Danny) of Glen Carbon; and Brandon Burke (Lexy) of Carmel, Indiana; eleven great-grandchildren: Shelby, Luc and Ty Dees; Derek and Brennan Scott; Mac and Zack Dominick; Lila, Ava, Brinley and Corbin Burke; and four great-great-grandchildren: Paisley, Karleigh, McKenna, and Brody Scott.

Thad will be forever remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who deeply loved playing golf, hunting, and always being on the go. Internment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A celebration of life to be held next summer when this miserable virus is over. Memorial contributions may be directed to Prime Time Adult Care, 44 Highland Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.