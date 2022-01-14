Theirald E. Mendenall III

Oct. 10, 1964 - Jan. 4, 2022

DECATUR - Todd was a Pharmacy Technician at Memorial Hospital in Tampa, FL, and loved his work family.

Family remembers Todd's sense of humor, calm demeanor, and strong work ethic. He loved animals, working on cars, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and rock band Alter Bridge. He was a two time cancer survivor and would be honored to have donations to the American Lung Association in his memory.

Surviving loved ones: mother, Patricia Garner (Gary); sister, Paula Bryce; sons: James and Ethan Mendenall; nephew, Colton Dunham; niece, Raven Paloma Sampson; granddaughters: Audrey and Amelia Mendenall.

Todd was preceded in death by his father, Theirald "Jack" Mendenall, Jr. and step-mother, Sandy.