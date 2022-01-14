Menu
Theirald. E. Mendenall III
1964 - 2022
BORN
1964
DIED
2022

Theirald E. Mendenall III

Oct. 10, 1964 - Jan. 4, 2022

DECATUR - Todd was a Pharmacy Technician at Memorial Hospital in Tampa, FL, and loved his work family.

Family remembers Todd's sense of humor, calm demeanor, and strong work ethic. He loved animals, working on cars, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and rock band Alter Bridge. He was a two time cancer survivor and would be honored to have donations to the American Lung Association in his memory.

Surviving loved ones: mother, Patricia Garner (Gary); sister, Paula Bryce; sons: James and Ethan Mendenall; nephew, Colton Dunham; niece, Raven Paloma Sampson; granddaughters: Audrey and Amelia Mendenall.

Todd was preceded in death by his father, Theirald "Jack" Mendenall, Jr. and step-mother, Sandy.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 14, 2022.
FAMILY - My condolences to you all at this time at the passing of your son/brother. Hope he had a pleasant journey and rests in Peace. Grief is the Price we pay for Love. Sue Hale, Decatur, IL
Sue Hale
Other
January 21, 2022
