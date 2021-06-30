Menu
Thelma Katherine "Kathy" Goetz
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Thelma Katherine "Kathy" Goetz

May 25, 1930 - June 28, 2021

DECATUR – Thelma Katherine "Kathy" Goetz, 91, of Decatur, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at Imboden Creek Living Center.

Kathy was born on May 25, 1930, in Louisville, KY, the daughter of William Troy and Bessie Lee (Henley) Perry.

A homemaker, Kathy also dedicated 13 years working as a lunchroom and playground supervisor for Decatur Public Schools. She loved cooking and crafts and was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church. Kathy married James Robert Goetz, Sr., on June 17, 1950.

Surviving is her husband of 71 years, Jim; children: James (Carol) Goetz, Jr., of Decatur, Larry Goetz of Harristown, Annette (partner, Rick Blankenship and his daughter, Jillian) Goetz and Cherie (fiance, Kevin Glasscock) Goetz-Hearn of Mt. Zion; grandchildren: Megan (Brandon Waller) Goetz, Larry Goetz, Jr., Adam Goetz, Robert Goetz, and Kaylee Hearn; great grandchildren: Audrianna Goetz, Ryder Waller, Josie Goetz, Xavier Goetz, Bella Goetz, Meela Goetz, Deacon Goetz, Octavia Goetz, Shelby Pulcher, Haley Jones, Hunter Jones, Stephen Jones, Zoey Bush and Naomi Bush; a host of nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and twelve siblings.

Visitation will be Friday, July 2, 2021, from 1 p.m. until the service time of 2 p.m. at the Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery.

Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL
Jul
2
Service
2:00p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL
Jul
2
Burial
Graceland Cemetery
IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
When I grew up in the neighborhood with Annette Mrs. gets was like a second mother to me warm loving wonderful woman she will be missed and she was loved so much. My heart goes out to all of you.
Crystal Brumbaugh
Friend
July 2, 2021
My most sincere condolences go out to the entire Goetz family
Bob Strong
Friend
June 30, 2021
