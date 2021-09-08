Menu
Theodore Scott "Ted" Heinkel
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021

Theodore Scott "Ted" Heinkel

June 3, 1965 - Aug. 19, 2021

DELRAY BEACH, Florida - Theodore Scott "Ted" Heinkel 56, passed away on August 19, 2021 in Bethesda East Hospital, Delray Beach, FL. Ted was born June 3, 1965 in Decatur to Richard Heinkel and Nancy Hughes.

After attending the University of Oklahoma, Ted moved to Florida in 1985. He was employed by Itasca Construction Company for sixteen years and was Vice President and Partner.

He leaves behind his wife of 24 years: Kim; daughters: Jade and Kristin; son: Brandon and daughter-in-law Shanna. Also surviving are his parents: Richard (Judy) Heinkel and Nancy (Bob) Hughes; brothers and sisters: Tami (Jay) Laing, Tricia (Brian) Huth, Jamie (Jami) Martin, Emily (Jeff) Watts, Tom Hughes, Bill Hughes; and sister-in-law: Bonnie Heinkel.

Ted was preceded in death by his beloved brother: Tony Heinkel; grandparents: Herbert and Lucille Heinkel and Bill and Virginia Luka.

Memorial services were held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Journey Church in Boynton Beach FL. A Celebration of Life reception followed at the Westchester Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Journey Church, 715 S. Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL 33435.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Richard and family, I am sorry to hear this news of Ted's passing. I was also shocked to see that Tony had passed. It's been a long time since I saw either of them and can only imagine the heartache you're going through. Keep faith and know that they are in a better place. Remember all the good times and keep those memories close. Richard, I still remember the wallpaper removal in that old house in the fundraiser you sponsored so long ago for the youth group. I think I still have wallpaper dust in my body! Again, my condolences.
Tom Kendall
School
September 10, 2021
