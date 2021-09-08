Theodore Scott "Ted" Heinkel

June 3, 1965 - Aug. 19, 2021

DELRAY BEACH, Florida - Theodore Scott "Ted" Heinkel 56, passed away on August 19, 2021 in Bethesda East Hospital, Delray Beach, FL. Ted was born June 3, 1965 in Decatur to Richard Heinkel and Nancy Hughes.

After attending the University of Oklahoma, Ted moved to Florida in 1985. He was employed by Itasca Construction Company for sixteen years and was Vice President and Partner.

He leaves behind his wife of 24 years: Kim; daughters: Jade and Kristin; son: Brandon and daughter-in-law Shanna. Also surviving are his parents: Richard (Judy) Heinkel and Nancy (Bob) Hughes; brothers and sisters: Tami (Jay) Laing, Tricia (Brian) Huth, Jamie (Jami) Martin, Emily (Jeff) Watts, Tom Hughes, Bill Hughes; and sister-in-law: Bonnie Heinkel.

Ted was preceded in death by his beloved brother: Tony Heinkel; grandparents: Herbert and Lucille Heinkel and Bill and Virginia Luka.

Memorial services were held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Journey Church in Boynton Beach FL. A Celebration of Life reception followed at the Westchester Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Journey Church, 715 S. Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL 33435.