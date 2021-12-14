Menu
Theodore Edward Knap
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Theodore Edward Knap

Sep. 10, 1930 - Dec. 10, 2021

NAPERVILLE - Theodore Edward Knap, 91, of Naperville, formerly of Illiopolis, passed away December 10, 2021.

Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Niantic Christian Church. Visitation will be 9:00 AM-10:00 AM, Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Harristown Cemetery. Memorials in Theodore's honor can be made to the Niantic Christian Church.

Theodore was born September 10, 1930, the son of Harold and Mary Anetta (Sibert) Knap. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. Theodore married Marlene Pfeiffer on March 21, 1970 in Pittsfield, IL. She preceded him in death. Theodore was a well known farmer all around the Illiopolis and Niantic area for his whole life. When he wasn't busy in the fields, he enjoyed traveling, reading and doing puzzles. Theodore was a member of the Niantic Christian Church for many years. He was known as a kind and honest man. He was a hard working man and was always there to help you whenever you needed him.

He is survived by his son; Russell (April) Knap, grandchildren: Liam and Talia Knap. Brother, Gilbert (Rosemary) Knap; nieces: Sandra, Christine, and Amy; and nephews: Michael, Matthew, Andy, Duane, Leroy, and Fred (Michelle).

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 51 years, Marlene Knap; and three brothers: Richard, Kenneth, and Donald Knap.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Niantic Christian Church
270 Broadway St, Niantic, IL
Dec
16
Service
10:00a.m.
Niantic Christian Church
270 Broadway St, Niantic, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
Sponsored by Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur.
