Theodore "Ted" R. Peoples, Jr.

July 21, 1940 - Nov. 26, 2020

BOODY - Theodore "Ted" R. Peoples Jr., 80, of Boody, IL passed away November 26, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side.

Ted was born July 21, 1940, in Decatur, IL the son of Theodore R., Sr. and Jean (Bashore) Peoples. He married Debra "Deb" Long on June 22, 1991 in Decatur, IL.

Ted retired as a sheet metal worker.

Surviving are his wife, Deb; children: Randy Peoples (Amy) of Brazil, IN, Ted Peoples III (Michelle) of Decatur, IL, Angela Edgar (Vondel) of Springfield, Christopher Peoples of Rochester, IL; brother, James Peoples (Barbara) of Decatur, IL, and ten grandchildren. He also leaves behind his beloved pets Ollie, Max and Punkin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Beverly Kermitz, one granddaughter, and a nephew.

A graveside service will be held at Brown Cemetery.

Memorials may be left to Shriners Children's Hospital or Macon County Animal Shelter.

