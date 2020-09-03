Thomas A. Florey

Feb. 29, 1932 - Sept. 1, 2020

SULLIVAN - Thomas A. Florey, 88, of Sullivan, formerly of Bethany, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in his daughter's residence.

Private funeral services will be held. Burial will be in the Marrowbone Twp. Cemetery, Bethany. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Moultrie County Chapter of the American Cancer Society or to the Bethany Fire and Ambulance Service.

Mr. Florey was born on February 29, 1932, south of Bethany at Cornbread Bottom, the son of Vernie A. and Gladys Stradley Florey. Tom retired after 32 years with Caterpillar in Decatur and was a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Bethany. He married Darlene Dick on June 16, 1951 at Bethany and she preceded him in death on November 10, 2010.

Survivors include his children Sharon (Jerry) McDaniel of Sullivan, Randy (Cheryl) Florey of Bethany, Greg (Kim) Florey of Bethany, Cindy Florey of Sullivan; daughter in law Lisa Florey of Sullivan; grandchildren Candy McDaniel of Mattoon, William "Bill" McDaniel of Windsor, Tracy Juris of St. Charles, Missouri, Travis Florey of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Justin Florey of Sullivan, Jamie McCool of Forsyth, Jacob Florey of Morton, Austin Birch of Mattoon, Savannah Birch of Ames, Iowa, Skyler Birch of Bethany, Dallas Bragg of Florida, Cody Bragg of Sullivan, Luke Florey of Sullivan and Lacy Mossman of Sullivan; 24 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; brother-in-law Tom Berry of Macon and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Tim, three brothers and two sisters.