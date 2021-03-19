Thomas Edward Dobson

Jan. 1, 1949 - March 14, 2021

BEMENT - Thomas

Edward Dobson, 72, peacefully passed over to the Lord, on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his family residence in Bement, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, IL, If you will be attending the visitation, we ask that you please wear a mask and social distance yourself. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Saturday, March 20, 2021. The family will proceed to the cemetery in procession, going by the family farm. If you wish to be in the procession we ask that you line up outside the funeral home and remain in your cars on Saturday, at 10:15 A.M. The Pastor Marsha Frederick will officiate. Burial will be in Cerro Gordo Cemetery, Cerro Gordo, IL. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, Piatt County Nursing Home or Cerro Gordo-Bement Athletics.

Tom was born on January 1, 1949 at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL. He was the son of Wayne Orion and Mary Kathryn Hendrix Dobson; he was preceded in death by his parents, his brother David Wayne Dobson, and a nephew Bartley Jay Marker. Surviving are sons Clayton Thomas Dobson of Monticello, and Wesley Orion Dobson of Phoenix, AZ. Sisters, Marcia (Gary) Burns of Clinton, Patricia (John) Marker of Mahomet, sister-in-law Lisa Dobson of Rio Rancho, NM. Also surviving are nephews Seth (Kathleen) Dobson, Brett (Kelly) Marker, Dan (Angie) Marker, and Ryan Marker; nieces Marcy (Chris) Braden and Tiffany (Jeff) Dial. Tom also leaves behind his beloved cat "Frosty".

Tom was a lifelong farmer following in his father's footsteps. He graduated from Bement High School in 1967. He attended Parkland College for two years as an Ag major from 1967-1969. He was active as Parkland's first ever President of their newly formed student body. He later attended Southern Illinois University before returning home to the family farm. Tom worked for Illinois Department of Transportation in Monticello for over 20 years. He also served for 12 years on the Piatt County Board. He served on many committees including the Piatt County Nursing Home committee and the Bridge and Road committee. He also was a past president of the Bement Grain Company board. Tom was very active in helping plan his 1966-1970 class reunions for Bement High School. He also planned annual Dobson summer reunions for his family for many years. Tom was a member of the Milmine Christian Church, Milmine, IL.

Life on the farm was a happy time for Tom. Besides farming the land, he enjoyed fishing at his pond, ice skating, mowing and planting a big garden. Throughout the years, Tom inherited many nicknames. He was known as, Chick, Tommy D, Dobbie, and "Bobcat", which was a favorite of his nephews because of his competitive spirit in their many basketball games on the court or in the shed. In the past few years, Tom was known as the "Tomato Man" and graciously shared his crop with many family and friends. Tom was a avid fan of the Fighting Illini, St. Louis Cardinals and he also enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears.

