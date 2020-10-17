Thomas Earl "T" Smith

Sept. 25, 1947 - Oct. 12, 2020

DECATUR - Thomas Earl "T" Smith, 73, of Decatur passed away October 12, 2020.

Tom was born September 25, 1947 in Lafayette, IN, son of Otis Earl and Margaret Jane (Deinhart) Smith.

He married Judy Grigsby on September 7, 1968 in Decatur, IL at St. James Catholic Church.

Tom proudly served as a Naval Flight Officer in the United States Navy for 23 years retiring in 1992 as a Commander.

Following his military service, for 20 years Tom worked for the Decatur Housing Authority. He was a member of Saints James and Patrick's Parish. He was an avid golfer, often swinging his clubs at Red Tail Run and as a member of Southside Country Club. He had a love for Diet Coke and eating anything chocolate.

Surviving are his wife, Judith; children, Jill A Corapi (Anthony) of Champaign, IL, Matthew T Smith (Julie) of Ft. Myers, FL, J. Brad Smith (Valerie) of Tampa, FL, Cassie Avers (Dan) of Roscoe, IL; siblings, Jim Smith (Suny) of O'Fallon, IL, Linda Suter of Jacksonville, IL, Mike smith (Liz) of Omaha, NE. Loving Papa to Anna Corapi, Grace Smith, Thomas Corapi, Jane Smith, Charlie Avers, Sam Avers, Mary Avers, Camila Smith and Cristiano Smith. He joined his grandson Pete Corapi in heaven.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated, 12:00 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Monday at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL. Due to COVID. restrictions and social distancing seating will be limited at the church. Masks will be required for all attending. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to University of Illinois NROTC, 505 E. Armory Ave., Suite 236, Champaign, IL 61820 Attn: Giving. Make payable to NROTC Alumni Fund.

The Moran and Goebel Funeral Home have been entrusted with the care of Tom. Condolences may be left to his family at www.moranandgoebel.com.