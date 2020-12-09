Menu
Thomas A. Keck Jr.
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street
Decatur, IL

Thomas A. Keck, Jr.

Aug. 29, 1933 - Dec. 4, 2020

BETTENDORF, Iowa - Thomas A. Keck, Jr., 87, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, surrounded by his children. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Decatur. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at Boiling Springs Cemetery.

Tom was born on August 29, 1933 to Thomas and Beata (Lorenz) Keck, Sr. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Alaska. He worked as an engineer at Caterpillar for 38 years. On June 30, 1956, he married Louanne Rakers. Together they celebrated over 63 years of marriage. They enjoyed their retirement years by traveling to exotic locations like Hong Kong, China, Australia, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, New Orleans, and Las Vegas with family and friends. They also enjoyed traveling the country with their children and grandchildren and going on family vacations to Disney World, Branson, Gatlinburg and Williamsburg. Tom was an accomplished woodworker, making toys and trivets on his scroll saw to give to family and friends. He was a gifted handyman who used his talents to help friends and family with renovations and repairs. He was an avid golfer and last summer he took up kayaking with his daughters.

Tom is survived by his children: Tom (Lynn), Karen (Sam), Kevin (Bernadine), and Kathy, and by his grandchildren, Ryan (Shelsy), Aaron (Kellie), Kristen (Mike), Meghan (Albert), Shanna (Jess), Matt (Brooke), and Brian, and great-grandchildren Amber, Evan, Everett and Graham. He is also survived by his sisters Virginia, Sylvia, Marilyn (Tom), Cathy and Jean, and by his brothers Jim (Dorothy), Don (Peggy), Bill (Sue) and John (Deana), and by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Louanne, his parents, sisters Betty and Carolyn and brothers Bob and Joe, and by several in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions can be made to Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf Iowa, St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf Iowa, or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, or to a charity of your choice.

The Moran and Goebel Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Thomas. Condolences may be left to his family at www.moranandgoebel.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Decatur, IL
Dec
11
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
So very sorry for the loss of a wonderful man, father, husband, grandfather, great grandfather and friend too many.
Linda S Ales
December 16, 2020
Robert Edwards
December 10, 2020
The Kolbeck family offers it's condolences on the death of your father. We all knew Tom and Louanne since we were born and enjoyed visits to their house often as children. They both were very special people, Rest In Peace.
Sarah M Weaver
December 9, 2020
To the Keck family, I am so sorry to hear about Tom. We are thinking of you all. Nancy and Dave Knecht
Nancy Knecht
December 9, 2020
Tom and Louanne were classmates and dearly loved. So sorry for your loss.
Dareleen Logue Ames
December 9, 2020
I knew Tom and some of his family for many years. I worked with him at Caterpillar in Davenport. He was always a great 'idea' guy who knew how to solve problems. In addition to that, he was a really terrific guy and friend. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Paul R. Meredith
December 9, 2020
