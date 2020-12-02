Thomas King Hostetler, Sr.

July 7, 1928 - Nov. 29, 2020

DECATUR - Thomas King Hostetler Sr. passed away on November 29, 2020, at Hickory Point Christian Village. He is now at peace. Tom was the only child of Joseph C. Hostetler and Beatrice King Hostetler. He was born on July 7, 1928, in Decatur.

Tom graduated from Decatur High School in 1946 and proceeded to further his education at the University of Illinois where he earned a BS Degree in 1950 and a Law degree in 1952. It was also where he met Barbara Marimon, whom he wed on August 16, 1952. Tom and Barbara have two children, Anne and Tom (Mega), three grandchildren: Laura (Trent) Gilbert, Matthew and Erin. In April, Tom and Barbara were blessed by a great grandchild, Avery Gilbert.

Although Tom had job opportunities in Chicago, he chose to return to the city he loved to help keep Decatur the wonderful community he remembered. He joined Bennett and Shade Company where he worked for 38 years (28 years as a partner). Tom was president of the Decatur Association of Insurance Agents and President of Central Illinois Chapter of C.P.C.U., a professional organization.

Tom's community involvement included Chairman of the Decatur Housing Authority, President of the Macon County Historical Society, Chairman of Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce, and President of the Noon Kiwanis Club. He served as a board member at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Kemmerer Village, and the Country Club of Decatur, and he was an Elder and Deacon of the First Presbyterian Church.

Tom was an avid golfer and was twice Champion of the Country Club of Decatur. He made many lifelong friends on the golf courses he played in Decatur and Sarasota, Florida, where he and Barbara spent the winters. While in Sarasota, he was President of their condominium association for nine years and President of the Federation of Condominiums on Longboat Key for five years.

Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Barbara, and his children, grandchildren, and great grand-child.

The family would like to thank Hickory Point Christian Village, its nurses, aides, and the entire staff for their tender loving care they gave Tom.

Private family services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church (204 W. Prairie), Kemmerer Village Foundation (Assumption, Illinois), or the Macon County Historical Society.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.