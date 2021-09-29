Menu
Thomas J. "Lil Tommy" Martin
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street
Mount Zion, IL

Thomas J. "Lil Tommy" Martin

Sept. 9, 1952 - Sept. 26, 2021

DECATUR - Thomas J. "Lil Tommy" Martin 69, of Decatur, IL passed away at 7:35 p.m., Sunday, September 26, 2021, in his garage.

A service to celebrate Tommy's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lake Bank Cemetery, Mt. Pulaski, IL. Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Tommy was born September 9, 1952 in Decatur, IL. He worked as a parts advisor for Rat's Whole Place and for Rust Belt Rebuilders. Tommy married Jeannie S. Phillips on September 28, 1991. He was a former member of A.B.A.T.E., and a member of the Decatur Blues Society. He enjoyed cheering on the Green Bay Packers and the NY Yankees. Tommy also loved watching his favorite blues band: Kilborn Alley. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycles. His passion was spending time with his grandsons.

Surviving is his wife, Jeannie of Decatur; daughter, Tara Hornyan of Decatur; son, Anthony Martin of Bentonville, AR; brother, Rodger Frees of Decatur; grandsons: Zac Hornyan and Skylar Brooks; and his beloved pet, DiNozzo.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and his brother, Bruce.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street, Mount Zion, IL
Sep
30
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street, Mount Zion, IL
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
2 Entries
Jeannie, Please know our hearts go out to you. Phil and I have many fond memories of Tommy. He will be dearly missed. Praying for you during this time.
Phil and Debbie Williams
Friend
September 30, 2021
My prayers are with you all. As you know Tommy and I have known eachother since 86 as he was a boss of mine at Decatur Bolt. From then on we were just good friends as I have so many memories with him and Jeannie at the property and his shop. He was a great man and will be missed by all.
Lynn Perryman
September 29, 2021
