Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Patrick Stowell
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Thomas Patrick Stowell

April 18, 1951 - June 19, 2021

DECATUR - Thomas Patrick Stowell, 70, of Decatur, passed away June 19, 2021 at home.

Thomas was born April 18, 1951, in Quincy, Illinois, the son of Arthur Francis and Mildred Mabel (Werner) Stowell. He earned a BS in Psychology from Quincy University and an MS in Environmental Science from the University of Illinois, Springfield. He worked as a Quality Control Analyst for Firestone for thirty years.

Thomas was a member of Ss. James and Patrick Parish. He loved music and animals, especially his dog Andre and two cats, Mo and Seno. He was interested in everyone he met and enjoyed visiting with family, friends, and his guests at the Olive Garden.

Thomas is survived by his daughters: Victoria (Nicholas) McNeely of Decatur and Katherine (Sean Kelly) Stowell of Madison, WI; his granddaughter, Lucille McNeely; his daughters' sister, Sophie Schwalbach; his former spouse Kim Schwalbach; and a host of extended family members. Thomas was preceded in death by parents and brother Arthur Francis Stowell.

Cremation services will be provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Services. A memorial service for Thomas will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 27 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#55988. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Thomas Stowell Memorial Fund at the Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation, PO Box 633, Decatur, IL 62525-0633. Condolences may be left for the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Jun
27
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Oh my goodness! I adored Tom! He was the best waiter at Olive Garden! We always enjoyed conversations with him. He was truly a very warm, caring and courteous gentleman. Your loss is our loss. I grieve with you! May his memory be an eternal blessing to you and the many hearts of those he touched.
Annette Phillips
Other
July 5, 2021
We are sorry for your loss. We have fond memories of our past experiences with you all. We are sorry that we can´t make it to this weekend´s services as our whole family is vacationing together. Our prayers are with you.
Joyce and Mike Krumtinger
Friend
June 25, 2021
Tom was my first supervisor at Starteck best supervisor ever! Just a really nice guy! RIP prayers to his family!
Linda Davis
June 23, 2021
We only knew Tom from his great service at the Olive Garden but we thought he was not only a great waiter but also a great guy. We always asked for him & we will truly miss him. Rest In Peace Tom.
Mona & Bill Altman
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results