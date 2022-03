Timothy R. Wideman

July 15, 1958 - Feb. 5, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - Timothy passed away suddenly from natural causes.

He will be greatly missed by his Mother, Erla; his siblings: James, Barbara, Susan and David and their respective families. Tim was preceded in death by his Father, James D. Wideman.

Say not in grief: "He is no more", but live in thankfulness that he was. - Hebrew Proverb