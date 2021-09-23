Tina Marie Boyd

Dec. 18, 1963 - Sept. 16, 2021

DECATUR - Tina Marie Boyd departed Earth much too soon on September 16, 2021 at 57 years old. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, mother, two brothers, a set of twins, one cousin, two great-nieces and a great-nephew.

Tina was born to Margaret on December 18, 1963. She was the oldest of five children. She is survived by two sisters, Tonya (Pete) and Christine. Tina met her life partner, Duck, in 1978 and he survives her today. Tina's children and grandchildren were her entire world. They are her Legacy. Surviving children are Stephanie, Destany, and Brandon. Her grandchildren are Davion, Khireon, Da'Sean and Ka'Shyne. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Tina had a heart of gold and she used that heart to raise, care for, and champion children. Her entire adult life was kids; her kids, family members' kids, friends' kids, all kids. She helped anyone she could with zero judgment. Her love was unconditional, always. The loss of her has left a hole that may never again be filled. We will forever cherish every moment we had with her, she was the best.

Although we mourn the loss of Tina, may knowing that she will never truly leave anyone she loved and that she is reunited with those she lost bring solace. May you think of her fondly with every butterfly you see.

Our final goodbye to Tina will be September 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Fireside Room with visitation one hour prior. Tina will then take her final ride through town, drawn by horses she loved so much. Memorials and flowers may be sent to Graceland.

We will see you later, Tina.