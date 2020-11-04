Todd Garner

June 23, 1963 - Oct. 30, 2020

MT. ZION - Todd Garner, age 57 of Mt. Zion, IL entered eternal life on October 30, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital. He is now reunited with his parents, Harold "Bill" and Mary Garner; his brother, Bill Garner; infant brother, Richard Garner; sister, Marilyn Garner; brother-in-law, Richard Elliott and his friend, Doug Collins who preceded him in death. He leaves behind in this earthly life, his wife of twenty-nine years, Rhonda; sons: Jacob (special friend, Page) and Nick (special friend, Nicole); brothers: Larry (wife, Julie) Garner and Steve Garner; sisters-in-law: MaryBeth Garner and Janet Elliott; brother-in-law, Shawn (Becky) Taylor; nephews: Patrick, Brad, Scott and Casey; nieces: Kim, Nicole, Erica, Tawnie, Ashley and Kassidy.

Todd was a cherished son, loving husband and devoted dad. He was the best. Few can claim that, but he was the best. The closeness that Todd shared with his brothers and their families was remarkable. The brotherhood ran deep. The values that he learned from his parents shaped his life and were the reason he offered so much to others. That brotherhood also ran deep with his lifelong friends and new friendships that would become part of the fold. Todd was loyal, dependable, funny, witty, smart and generous with his time and talents. If you needed a volunteer or a helping hand, Todd was your guy.

Highlights and joys of Todd's life were: family and friend gatherings, especially with cousins, aunts and uncles, golfing at SouthSide CC, operating the clock for Mt. Zion football, traveling to Las Vegas, and above all supporting his sons in all their interests.

Todd was vice president for Peerless Inc. in Decatur, IL for 21 years. He applied his talents there as well. He was very successful and respected by his Peerless family. Todd was president of the Mt. Zion school board. He was always involved with Jake and Nick's education and knew how the educational system affects the success of the entire community. He wanted to continue to be a part in guiding youth in academics and extra-curricular activities. It was very important to him. He also attended Holy Spirit and Holy Family Catholic Churches. Truly all that matters in life in the end is that you loved. That exemplified the essence of Todd. He loved his family, friends, and community. Our hearts are broken…our memories are special. He made an unforgettable impact on everyone's life. If you were blessed to be in Todd's circle, you knew you were loved.

