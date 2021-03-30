Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Todd Anthony Hanneken
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street
Mount Zion, IL

Todd Anthony Hanneken

DECATUR - Todd Anthony Hanneken was born on December 3, 1975 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Jerry and Vickie (St. Pierre) Hanneken. He was a 1994 graduate of Mt. Zion High School. In 1999, he graduated with his bachelor's in criminal justice sciences from Illinois State University. He achieved his lifelong goal of becoming a second generation Illinois State Police Trooper, graduating in December 2000 as a part of Cadet Class 100. Todd was assigned first to State Police District 15 in Downers Grove and then home to State Police District 10, Pesotum.

He married his longtime love Michelle "Shelley" Jean Hillman on August 18, 2001. Their story started way before that, from meeting on the square in Taylorville to their first official date on August 7, 1994. All along the way they did everything together - just how the family will continue to do as they move forward now. They were blessed with two sons, Benjamin Anthony and Nicholas William. Having two boys two years apart was exactly what was wanted, as Todd and his brother Chad were close throughout their lives.

While Todd has several professional honors, none of that compared in his life to the honor he held in his relationships with his family and friends. Todd was a family and friends first man. Todd served not just his family and friends, but his community of Mt. Zion and the entire state. Todd did everything no one saw and things no one even knew they needed. We were all better for it.

Todd is survived by his wife of nearly 20 years, Shelley; his sons: Ben, 16, and Nick, 14; his parents: Jerry and Vickie Hanneken of Mt. Zion; his brother, Chad (Mandy) of Mt. Zion; grandmother, Doris St. Pierre of Mt. Zion; in-laws: Bill and Linda Westbrook of Taylorville and Greg Hillman of Coppell, Texas; sister-in-law, Wendy Boeke (Jim Judd) of Yorkville; nieces and nephews: Cade Hanneken, Luke Hanneken, McKinleigh Killham, and Grace Boeke. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Paul and Evelyn Hanneken and Gerald St. Pierre.

FUNERAL: There will be no visitation. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 1 at 10:00am at Mt. Zion Intermediate School, 310 S. Henderson St., Mt. Zion, Illinois. Seating will be reserved and directed due to current restrictions. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services.

First responder walk through will begin immediately following the funeral services.

INTERNMENT: Private

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations may be made in his honor for future charitable giving purposes by visiting the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation website at www.isphf.org, or via U.S. Mail to Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 2210, Springfield, IL 62705-2210. On the donation website select the "Donate in memory of Trooper Todd Hanneken" option. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Michelle and family, I am so sorry for your loss and I am sending prayers from my home to yours.
DAWN M DAVIS
April 8, 2021
Sorry for your loss of such a wonderful man! He will be greatly missed but happily remembered! Prayers for all !
Bill Richardson
April 1, 2021
I´m sorry for your loss. I send my condolences. I will be praying for your family.
Rebekah Hankins
April 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss Vicky and Jerry and family
Rick copass
March 31, 2021
Markham's, Williams's, Waller
March 30, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Our prayers and thoughts are with each of you at this sad time. Love to all.
Sandy Markham/Sheila Sheets
March 30, 2021
My deepest condolences to you and your family. Sending our love, thoughts and prayers! Todd was an amazing man and helped Tanner in so many ways. And I can't thank him enough. May God bless you and watch over your family <3
Erin Dukeman
March 30, 2021
Our sincere sympathy for your loss. Blessed be the peace makers for they will be called the children of God. Love and prayers to the family. Sincerely, Mark R. Doran Sheriff of Ford County
The Ford County Sheriff's Office
March 30, 2021
With deepest sympathy for the loss of your loved one. Thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
Margie Shonkwiker
March 30, 2021
With deepest regret & Sympathy - know that many thoughts & prayers are coming your way! Always remembering.....
Janice Bensyl
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results