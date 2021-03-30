Todd Anthony Hanneken

DECATUR - Todd Anthony Hanneken was born on December 3, 1975 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Jerry and Vickie (St. Pierre) Hanneken. He was a 1994 graduate of Mt. Zion High School. In 1999, he graduated with his bachelor's in criminal justice sciences from Illinois State University. He achieved his lifelong goal of becoming a second generation Illinois State Police Trooper, graduating in December 2000 as a part of Cadet Class 100. Todd was assigned first to State Police District 15 in Downers Grove and then home to State Police District 10, Pesotum.

He married his longtime love Michelle "Shelley" Jean Hillman on August 18, 2001. Their story started way before that, from meeting on the square in Taylorville to their first official date on August 7, 1994. All along the way they did everything together - just how the family will continue to do as they move forward now. They were blessed with two sons, Benjamin Anthony and Nicholas William. Having two boys two years apart was exactly what was wanted, as Todd and his brother Chad were close throughout their lives.

While Todd has several professional honors, none of that compared in his life to the honor he held in his relationships with his family and friends. Todd was a family and friends first man. Todd served not just his family and friends, but his community of Mt. Zion and the entire state. Todd did everything no one saw and things no one even knew they needed. We were all better for it.

Todd is survived by his wife of nearly 20 years, Shelley; his sons: Ben, 16, and Nick, 14; his parents: Jerry and Vickie Hanneken of Mt. Zion; his brother, Chad (Mandy) of Mt. Zion; grandmother, Doris St. Pierre of Mt. Zion; in-laws: Bill and Linda Westbrook of Taylorville and Greg Hillman of Coppell, Texas; sister-in-law, Wendy Boeke (Jim Judd) of Yorkville; nieces and nephews: Cade Hanneken, Luke Hanneken, McKinleigh Killham, and Grace Boeke. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Paul and Evelyn Hanneken and Gerald St. Pierre.

FUNERAL: There will be no visitation. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 1 at 10:00am at Mt. Zion Intermediate School, 310 S. Henderson St., Mt. Zion, Illinois. Seating will be reserved and directed due to current restrictions. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services.

First responder walk through will begin immediately following the funeral services.

INTERNMENT: Private

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations may be made in his honor for future charitable giving purposes by visiting the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation website at www.isphf.org, or via U.S. Mail to Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 2210, Springfield, IL 62705-2210. On the donation website select the "Donate in memory of Trooper Todd Hanneken" option. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.