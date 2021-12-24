Menu
Tom Steele

July 10, 1936 - Dec. 18, 2021

CHAMPAIGN - Tom Steele, age 85, passed peacefully on Saturday, December 18th. Tom is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nell and two sons, Butch, 56 and Matthew, 49. He was an extremely honest and giving man who gave back to the community his whole life.

Tom was born to Sadie and Joseph Steele in Windsor, IL. His two brothers, Ray and Bill and sister Patsy have all passed. He attended Shelbyville high school, was well-liked and participated in multiple sports. He attended University of Illinois before joining the Army and graduating from Brooke Army Medical Center in Houston TX. He then went overseas and served the military at the American Hospital in Paris. Here he met the love of his life, Nellie, a young nurse from the Netherlands. They fell in love, got married and apparently led an exciting life in their large Paris apartment, had many parties and enjoyed life immensely. After returning to the states as a young married couple, they continued to work in the medical profession for many years in Decatur at St. Mary's hospital and raised their family. Ultimately, he was the laboratory supervisor for over 30 years until retiring from St. Mary's.

He was a generous man, gave money to charity often, gave blood by the gallon, and most importantly, gave his time to the community. He was a life-long sports fan of the Cubs, Illini football and basketball, the Bears, Eisenhower sports and all sports in general. He participated, coached, managed and volunteered in sports his whole life. From Shelbyville high school, thru Illini track to overseas in the Army in post-war Europe, where he led basketball teams, and then here in Decatur with basketball and softball teams as well.

He will be missed by all that were fortunate enough to know him. God bless.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. The Rayhill Family has nothing but great memories of the Steele Family. Lots of fun was enjoyed for many years of baseball and Siniwik Park. Carol also enjoyed the special time with Tom during their time together at Optimist Club on Tuesday mornings. May Tom Rest In Peace.
David & Carol Rayhill & family
December 31, 2021
My condolences to you Nell and your family I still remember the good times we had at my house when Jo Mark and I shared the house on Dickerson .
Jim Myers
December 27, 2021
Nell, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Tom was a great guy to work with as well as a great person. Thinking of you
Duane Garver
December 26, 2021
Our thoughts & prayers are with all of you. The Rayhill Family has lots of wonderful memories of Tom & the entire Steele Family.
David & Carol RAYHILL & family
Friend
December 26, 2021
Our condolences to Nell and the family. Carolyn and I both have warm memories from our time working with him at St Mary's in the lab. He was a great boss and mentor for me on second shift.
Robyn Scott and Carolyn Traughber
Work
December 25, 2021
Worked with Tom for many years at St. Mary's Hospital. He was a caring and loving guy. Was a pleasure to work with him. He will be missed.
Donna Chambers
Work
December 25, 2021
Worked with Tom on second shift at St. Mary´s for many years. He was my first real "boss" and while we worked hard we always had fun. He was a good man. Prayers to Nell and sons.
Debbie Ritchie Gandy
December 25, 2021
Nell, we send our deepest condolences to you and your sons. Tom was a fine man. He will never be forgotten. Lester kelty MD and wife Joni
Joni kelty
Work
December 24, 2021
Tom was bigger than life. Always a people person who made a difference in many lives. Condolences to his lovely wife and kids. God bless the family.
Ann Humrichouse Harvey
Friend
December 24, 2021
So sorry to hear of Tom´s passing. I worked with him on 2nd shift at St. Mary´s lab while I attended Richland. He was a great guy and a pleasure to work with. My condolences to his family.
Jackie Hayes Van Strien
December 24, 2021
Saddened to hear of Tom's passing. I first remember him from St. Mary's where my mom, Jackie Neff, introduced me to him. He was always a large presence in the hallways there! Then I got to know him again at the Decatur golf courses and learned a more about him but in reading his obituary I have learned even more! Tom's great laugh and spirit will be greatly missed.
Debbie Neff Clark
December 24, 2021
