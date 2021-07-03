Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tracie A. Brownlee
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
4020 North Water St.
Decatur, IL

Tracie A. Brownlee

July 19, 1968 - June 26, 2021

LATHAM - Tracie A. Brownlee, 52, of Latham, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Tracie was born July 19, 1968 in Decatur, Illinois the daughter of Donald D. and Barbara A. (Inman) Kunzman. She was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed spending time with family, camping, and sitting on the porch and visiting with neighbors. Tracie married Matthew Brownlee on May 12, 2000.

Tracie is survived by her husband, Matt; children: Kara Walker and Dylan Brownlee; her brother, Brett (Rachel) Kunzman; niece, Aspen Kunzman, and nephew, Aiden Kunzman.

Tracie is preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial services to celebrate Tracie's life will be 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Gift of Hope.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 515 W. Wood St., Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jul. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Service
5:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.