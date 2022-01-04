Menu
Tracy Lane Martin
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Tracy Lane Martin

Nov. 17, 1971 - Dec. 31, 2021

DECATUR - Tracy Lane Martin, 50, of Decatur, passed away December 31, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home will be assisting the family.

Tracy Martin was born November 17, 1971 in Decatur, the son of Jim and Linda (Bullock) Martin. He owned and operated T & J Masonry for 20 plus years. Tracy enjoyed playing and watching all different sports. He was a Chicago Cubs Fan. He enjoyed listening to heavy metal - mostly 80's Rock - and at max volume. He also was a huge Ed Sheeran fan. Tracy always supported his kids by watching them at sports and other activities.

Tracy is survived by his children: Laci Martin, Kindra (Aaron) Shore, Glyd (Makenzie Ball) Martin, Laney (Talia) Martin, Johnny (Joranne Cleaver) Martin, and Brianna Martin. He is also survived by his significant other, Tamari Dodd; brother, Todd Martin; father, Jim Martin; and 12 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Linda (Bullock) Martin, and grandmother, Mary Handley.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 4, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
I do remember when Tracy was around 8 years old he was such a nice boy...he was a very sweet human being.and he will be forever missed..
Cathy Ann Skow
January 4, 2022
