Ulku E. Turnbo

Jan. 2, 1934 - Dec. 16, 2020

DECATUR - Ulku E. Turnbo passed into the arms of the savior on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Eastview Terrace in Sullivan, IL.

Ulku was born on January 2, 1934 in Samsun, Turkey on the Black Sea coast. Ulku was married in Samsun, Turkey on August 16, 1963 to Lynn R. Turnbo, her husband of 57 years.

After living in Europe and other countries with her husband who worked overseas, Ulku returned to live in Decatur, IL in 1976. Ulku was a nurse at St. Mary's Hospital and McKinley Court Nursing Home.

Ulku retired from St. Mary's Hospital after 20 years there.

She was a member of the Women's International Club and Decatur Garden Club. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, and swimming. She was a member of Eastpark Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents Kemal and Feriha Sezen and brother Unsal Sezen.

Ulku is survived by husband Lynn; sons: John and Mark Turnbo of Decatur, IL; and daughter Feri Collins, who resides in Scotland. Surviving is her sister Duygu Sezen, brother Tugrul (Helene) Sezen; five grandchildren: Nadia, Violet, Jasmine, Isla, Milo and great granddaughter, Piper.

A Funeral Service celebrating Ulku's life will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at Eastpark Baptist Church, (1919 S. Baltimore Avenue, Decatur, IL. 62521) Dr. Ryan Banman will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery Decatur, IL.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.