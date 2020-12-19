Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ulku E. Turnbo
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
3085 Kandy Lane
Decatur, IL

Ulku E. Turnbo

Jan. 2, 1934 - Dec. 16, 2020

DECATUR - Ulku E. Turnbo passed into the arms of the savior on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Eastview Terrace in Sullivan, IL.

Ulku was born on January 2, 1934 in Samsun, Turkey on the Black Sea coast. Ulku was married in Samsun, Turkey on August 16, 1963 to Lynn R. Turnbo, her husband of 57 years.

After living in Europe and other countries with her husband who worked overseas, Ulku returned to live in Decatur, IL in 1976. Ulku was a nurse at St. Mary's Hospital and McKinley Court Nursing Home.

Ulku retired from St. Mary's Hospital after 20 years there.

She was a member of the Women's International Club and Decatur Garden Club. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, and swimming. She was a member of Eastpark Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents Kemal and Feriha Sezen and brother Unsal Sezen.

Ulku is survived by husband Lynn; sons: John and Mark Turnbo of Decatur, IL; and daughter Feri Collins, who resides in Scotland. Surviving is her sister Duygu Sezen, brother Tugrul (Helene) Sezen; five grandchildren: Nadia, Violet, Jasmine, Isla, Milo and great granddaughter, Piper.

A Funeral Service celebrating Ulku's life will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at Eastpark Baptist Church, (1919 S. Baltimore Avenue, Decatur, IL. 62521) Dr. Ryan Banman will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery Decatur, IL.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Eastpark Baptist Church
1919 S. Baltimore Avenue, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I knew Ulku from when she worked at the PX on the American base in Samsun. A wonderful person.
David Purdie
June 12, 2021
It is with much love and sympathy that I send my heartfelt condolences to Uncle Lynn, Feri, John, Mark and the Grandchildren. I have so many loving memories from my childhood up to present day, of my Aunt Ulku whom I loved very much. She will truly be missed.
Donna Livingston-Barry
Family
December 27, 2020
a loved one
December 21, 2020
Detelina Staneva
December 21, 2020
I have such sweet memories of loving Ulku. In sorrow, I rejoice she is with our heavenly Father. Praying for peace and comfort for Lynn, Feri, and family.
Stephanie Eisenmenger
December 20, 2020
I am saddened, but rejoicing at the same time she is with our LORD. I am praying for peace for the family.
Derya Madler
December 19, 2020
Sorry to learn of Ulkus death. Am thinking of you in this sad time.
Jean long
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results