Vern Tatham

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Arizona - Vern Tatham, 79, former Decatur resident, died November 19, 2020 in the Fountain Hills, AZ home he loved. He missed Decatur friends and family, yet had no regrets about his 1997 move to the beautiful southwest.

He worked 35 years in the computer department of Kemper-Anthem Insurance, where he made lasting friendships. Vern was an excellent saxophonist and played with the Quintones, a popular Decatur rock and roll group. But his great love was for big band music so he attended as many Stan Kenton, Frank Sinatra, and Neil Diamond concerts as possible.

Vern frequented the Fountain Hills Community Center, where he made many friends through poker and bingo. He especially enjoyed calling bingo numbers as he displayed his sense of humor. His volunteer activities include lectoring at the Church of The Ascension, making deliveries for a hot meals program, and fundraising for the Parkinson's Support Group.

Vern was born in Decatur, the son of Joe and Anabel Tatham. He married Judy Bullock in 1962. She survives, along with son Tom (wife Erin), of Decatur, son Mike of Tempe AZ, grandson Sam of Colorado Springs, CO, and granddaughter Chloe of Decatur.

His parents and special brother Gene preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held in Decatur after the COVID virus is contained.

An avid Cubs fan, he could finally stop saying wait until next year, with the World Series victory in 2016.