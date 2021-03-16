Verna Margaret (Cox) Trimby

Sept. 4, 1933 - March 13, 2021

MOWEAQUA - Verna Margaret (Cox) Trimby of Moweaqua IL (formerly of Decatur IL) passed away peacefully on March 13, 2021 following a long illness.

Verna was born on September 4, 1933 in Decatur, Illinois, and became the adopted daughter of Forrest W and Mabel G. Cox. She had one brother, Howard Cox. Verna attended public schools in Decatur graduating from Stephen Decatur High School in January 1951.

She married Hugh A Trimby, Jr. on February 4, 1951. After spending the first two years of their married life in Northern California, they returned to Decatur IL. Verna worked for Decatur Public Schools until her retirement in the mid 90s. Verna and Hugh were blessed with two children, (Kerry and Kathy). Verna was a long-time member of Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church.

Verna was a great lover of cats and dogs, an avid reader and enjoyed spending countless hours sitting on the patio of her home of 54 years on Redlich Drive while enjoying the flowers as well as traveling with family and friends. In her later years she was a volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.

Verna is survived by her son, Kerry (Rita) Trimby of Marshall, Texas; daughter Kathy (Ed) Hamm of Aurora, Colorado; grandson Evan (Jodie) Trimby, great-granddaughter Ellyse Trimby all of Decatur; and granddaughter, Maria (Donald) Davidson of Marshall, Texas. She also leaves behind multiple nieces and nephews.

Verna was preceded in death by her husband, brother, and parents.

There will be no visitation and graveside services are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to local pet shelter/rescue organization, the American Cancer Society, or the American Heart Association.

The family would also like to sincerely thank the longtime care and attention provided by Verna's neighbors, friends, and relatives in and around Central Illinois who looked after her, as well as the staff at Moweaqua Rehabilitation that provided her health care in these last months.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.