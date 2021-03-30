Menu
Vernon Eugene Braun
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Vernon Eugene Braun

Feb. 4, 1932 - March 27, 2021

MOWEAQUA - Vernon Eugene Braun, 89, of Moweaqua, IL passed away March 27, 2021 at McClay Senior Center, in St. Peters, MO.

Vernon was born February 4, 1932 in Festus, MO, the son of Edward Antone and Mary Ester (Westbrook) Braun. He married Nancy Ellen Freese on February 2, 1957 in Festus, MO. Vernon was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Vernon had worked for PPG, serving as a maintenance technician, retiring at the age of 62. He was a former member of the Knight's of Columbus. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, raising beagles, and loved mowing lawns.

Surviving are his son, Michael Braun (Donna) of St. Peter's, MO; daughters: Pam Myers (Michael) of Moweaqua, IL, Sue Braun of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Brandy, Ryan, Louis, Michael, Jason, Jonathon, Bridget; nine great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; parents; sons: John Edward Braun, Christopher Lee Braun; brother, Harold Braun and sister, Teresa Schmitz.

Private graveside service will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Memorials: Heartland Hospice, 1097 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, MO 63384.

Condolences may be left to Vernon's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 30, 2021.
Our deepest sympathies to the Braun Family
The Sims
March 30, 2021
Christine and Jonathon Braun
March 30, 2021
Extending sympathy to the family at this difficult time.
Diane Wright
March 30, 2021
Loved visiting with Vern and Nancy at the Glenwood. Had a nice time fixing their hair. Always pleasant and smiling . Prayers
Janet Collins
March 30, 2021
