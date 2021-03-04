Menu
Vickie Sue Cambruzzi
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Vickie Sue Cambruzzi

Jan. 22, 1958 - Feb. 26, 2021

DECATUR - Vickie Sue Cambruzzi, 63, of Decatur, IL, passed away February, 26, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Vickie was born January 22, 1958 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Leslie Elroy and Shirley Ann (Moore) Durbin.

Vickie worked as a housekeeper and a home health caretaker.

During her leisure time she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children: Mindy Cambruzzi (Jeff Thomas), John Cambruzzi (Crystal Rutherford), Tina Cambruzzi; and 13 grandchildren, all of Decatur, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Brandon; and brothers: Terry Moore and Leslie E. Durbin.

Graveside memorial service will be held 1:00 PM, Friday March 5, 2021 at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials: Donor's Choice. Condolences may be left to Vickie's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Graceland Cemetery
IL
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
I am so sorry to hear of your mom´s passing. She was my first and only roommate when we were pregnant with out first. We had so many laughs til late into the night when your dad would bring us food from his job. May momma rest in peace and be forever in your hearts!! With love and hugs
Julee Dunker
March 4, 2021
