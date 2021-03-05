Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Victoria June McMahon
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Victoria June McMahon

Oct. 16, 1958 - March 1, 2021

DECATUR - Victoria June McMahon, 62, of Decatur, passed away on March 1, 2021 at her residence.

Victoria was born October 16, 1958 in Decatur, the daughter of Francis and Peggy Walsmith Fedie. Victoria married Mike McMahon. He passed away on March 31, 2017. Victoria is survived by her mother: Peggy Fedie; children: Nathan Ray and Stephanie Lancaster; grandchildren: Olivia, Ellie, and Carson; brothers: Gary Fedie, Scott Fedie, and Dennis Fedie; sister: Donna Hockaday. Victoria was preceded in death by her father.

Victoria was very faithful to God and lived her life accordingly. She had a very unique personality, and did not know a stranger.

A private family visitation will be held at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Cremation rites have been accorded to Victoria.

The family of Victoria McMahon has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur with her funeral arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.