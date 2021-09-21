Menu
Virginia Louise Boggs
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Macon
971 Prescott Court
Macon, IL

Virginia Louise Boggs

April 24, 1925 - Sept. 17, 2021

MACON - Virginia Louise Boggs, 96, of Macon, IL passed away peacefully on Friday, September 17, 2021. Upon her passing, she was reunited with Robert, her husband of 71 years, who preceded her in death in 2016.

Virginia was born on April 24, 1925 in Boody, IL, the daughter of John and Lizzie (Schlingmann) Aukamp. Virginia was a member of Macon United Methodist Church where she faithfully served as church historian for many years, Methodist Women and Home Extension. She also worked as a cook in the Macon High School cafeteria and enjoyed helping on the farm. Virginia was well-known for her banana salad and homemade pies. Her chocolate chip cookies were also a favorite amongst each summer's bean walkers, especially her nephews.

Virginia leaves a legacy of love in her two children: Sharon (Donald) Porter of Springfield, IL and Richard (Ida) Boggs of Mt. Zion, IL; sister: Sandy (Tom) Pritts of Decatur, IL; she was deeply cherished by her grandchildren: Elizabeth (Matt) Heubner of Sherman, IL, Eric (Cassie) Porter of Shumway, IL, Lisa (Carl) Bommersbach of Rochester, MN and Craig Boggs of Macon, IL; Virginia was blessed with eight great grandchildren: Brooke, Kyle, James, Adrianne, Jillian, Cora, Avery and Cade.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother: Lloyd Aukamp.

Private family services will be held. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon is assisting the family with services. Memorial contributions may be directed to Macon United Methodist Church, Breast Cancer Research Foundation or Alzheimer's Association. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 21, 2021.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Macon
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept my sympathy on the loss of your mother. She and Mr. Boggs were true followers of Jesus Christ.
Cathy Henson Hocker
September 21, 2021
Virginia was a wonderful lady and always had a smile on her face. Her and Robert were exceptional people and a joy to be around. May you rest in peace. God bless
Craig and Carolyn Brueggemann
September 21, 2021
Sorry for your Loss You and your family are in my Prayers. I remember your Mom as a cook a school She was a Very Sweet and Caring Lady She was Always Extra Nice to me and a blessing , when I worked in the Dish Room in High School. God bless You and Your Family .
Dianna Musselman and Family
September 19, 2021
