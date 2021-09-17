Menu
Virginia Durbin "Ginny" Crickman
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bartley Funeral Home - Grand Saline
1015 W Wolfe St
Grand Saline, TX

Virginia "Ginny" Durbin Crickman

April 3, 1938 - Sept. 13, 2021

GRAND SALINE, Texas - Services for Virginia "Ginny" Durbin Crickman, 83, of Grand Saline, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Bartley Funeral Home, with Dave Johnstone officiating.

Interment will follow in Woodside Cemetery.

Mrs. Crickman passed away September 13, 2021, at her residence in Grand Saline. She was born April 3, 1938, in Decatur, Illinois, to Alfred and Dorothy Schlipf Durbin. She lived most of her life in Illinois, before moving to Grand Saline 11 years ago. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Violet Larck and Vicky Durbin; son-in-law, David Larck; and father of her children, Gene Crickman.

Survivors include her three daughters: Valerie Larck of Peoria, Illinois, Wendy Milam and husband, Danny of Grand Saline, and Melody Crickman of Henderson, Nevada; three grandchildren: Adam Larck and wife, Amy, Jenelle Milam, and Cassidy Milam; four great-grandchildren; special caretaker, Rhonda Lambeth; coffee buddy, Dave Johnstone; and numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Memorials can be made the American Cancer Society, www.americancancerfund.org/donate.The family will receive friends, 1:00 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Bartley Funeral Home - Grand Saline
1015 W Wolfe St P.O. Box 543, Grand Saline, TX
Sep
18
Service
2:00p.m.
Bartley Funeral Home - Grand Saline
1015 W Wolfe St P.O. Box 543, Grand Saline, TX
Bartley Funeral Home - Grand Saline
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.