Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia Lee Goodwin
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - West Wood Street
515 West Wood Street
Decatur, IL

Virginia Lee Goodwin

June 25, 1932 - Jan. 7, 2022

DECATUR - Virginia Lee Goodwin, 89, of Decatur, IL passed away at 3:51 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church, Decatur. Burial will be in Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg, IL. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to Decatur Macon County Humane Society or American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - West Wood Street
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - West Wood Street.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Heart felt sympathy to Gus and family. Jenny was a tireless worker for 17 years at the Giant Garage Sale for animals. So glad I was able to work alongside her for at least a dozen of the sales. St. Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of animals and Jenny was carrying out his work here on earth.
Ann Eaton
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results