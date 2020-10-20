Virginia M. Bauer

Sept. 13, 1941 - Oct. 16, 2020

DECATUR - Virginia M. Bauer, 79, of Decatur, passed away, Friday, October 16, 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer. Her daughters were by her side.

Virginia was born September 13, 1941, in Decatur, the daughter of Roy and Hilda (Kopetz) Williamson. Virginia worked as an Administrative Secretary at First Congregational Church for 20 years retiring in 2005. Virginia was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She married Rex Bauer on April 4, 1964 in Decatur.

Surviving are her daughters: Yvonne (Jack) Stroud of Dalton City and Corinne (Mike) Mose of Mt. Zion; grandchildren: Ali Hawkins, Nick Stroud, Zack Stroud, Taylor Perosa, Nash Mose and Josslyn Mose; great grandchildren: Harlan and Nora Hawkins and Sylas Perosa; beloved nephews and niece: Thomas Williamson Jr., Shannon Williamson, Timothy Williamson.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Rex, her parents and her two brothers.

Services to Celebrate her life will be 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in St. John's Lutheran Church. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the church. Burial will take place in Harristown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northeast Community Fund, St. John's Lutheran Church or DMH/Memorial Hospice. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.

A Special thank you to Dr. Ontiveros and the staff at Cancer Care and DMH Hospice for all of their wonderful care.