Virginia (Ginny) Nichols

DECATUR - Virginia (Ginny) Nichols passed away on June 10, 2021, peacefully at home with her family around her.

Ginny is survived by her loving and devoted husband Doug Nichols; sons: Steve Nichols (Suzie) and John Nichols and daughter Laura Rayhill (David); Grandchildren: Nicholas, Ryan and Alexis Rayhill, Brandi Myers, Cheyenne Childers; and great-grandson Alden Myers; sisters: Nancy Stroyeck, Cissy Born (Gerald); and several nieces and nephews. Ginny's love of life did not come to an end with her passing. She has moved on to join her mother and father in a better place. Ginny lost her battle with Alzheimer's disease on earth but is now free of the disease in her death.

Those who knew Ginny will remember her toothy and infectious smile. Her smile would light up a room. Ginny never knew a stranger and loved meeting new people. She was known as the fix-it lady in the neighborhood. She was always ready and willing to fix a flat tire or put on a bike chain. Ginny has this whistle that all of the kids in the neighborhood knew and would let her children know it was time to go home. She loved to attend her grandchildren's sporting events. She was known as the sucker lady because she always has a bag of suckers for the kids.

Ginny's body has left us, but her spirit remains in her husband, children, and grandchildren. If Ginny has a choice of what heaven would look like it would be her beach on Silver Lake with her family swimming offshore.

The family would like to thank April Huffaker, Brielle Harvey and Jayden Cutler for their love and care for Ginny and Doug. They went above and beyond to care for them and for that the family will be forever grateful. They would also like to thank Tim and Jamie Hatfield for always having a warm delicious meal every evening for Doug and Ginny.

Ginny's visitation will be at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 12:00 PM-3:00 PM. A private family burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Macon County Animal Control and Care, and the Macon County Humane Society.

