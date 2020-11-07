Menu
Search
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Virginia Rae Casey-Maines

Virginia Rae Casey-Maines

Jan. 9, 1932 - Nov. 2, 2020

FORSYTH - Virginia Rae Casey-Maines, 88, of Forsyth passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020 at Hickory Point Christian Village.

Due to current health concerns memorial services will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes is assisting the family.

Virginia was born January 9, 1932 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of John Christian and Gertrude (Maddox) Hansen. She married James Casey and he preceded her in death. She then married Gilbert "Gib" Maines on April 9, 1993 in Decatur. She earned a Masters Degree in Education. Virginia taught math at Eisenhower High School for many years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and Sigma Alpha Iota at Monmouth College.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Gilbert "Gib" Maines; sons: John (Carla) Casey of Florida and Loren (Gina) Casey of Maryville, IL; stepchildren: Rexlyn (Jay) Nicole of Decatur, Murphy (Rodney) Vorndam of Texas, James (Sue) Maines of Georgia, and Healther (David) Raver of Iowa; 30 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, James Casey; and a sister, Sarah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Virginia. She was a lovely and kind person. I enjoyed her visits and chats after school at Eisenhower for so many years. I remember how she would glow and smile when she was happy. She was very special and I am glad she had so many happy years after retirement.
Ollie Taylor
November 6, 2020
I so enjoyed my teaching years at EHS with Virginia. She was always so energetic and fun. Prayers for comfort and peace for the family.
Patrice Hunt
November 5, 2020
She was a very kind and smart teacher I had at Eisenhower in the early 80´s. I´m sorry for your loss.
Paula Ward
November 5, 2020