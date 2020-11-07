Virginia Rae Casey-Maines

Jan. 9, 1932 - Nov. 2, 2020

FORSYTH - Virginia Rae Casey-Maines, 88, of Forsyth passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020 at Hickory Point Christian Village.

Due to current health concerns memorial services will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes is assisting the family.

Virginia was born January 9, 1932 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of John Christian and Gertrude (Maddox) Hansen. She married James Casey and he preceded her in death. She then married Gilbert "Gib" Maines on April 9, 1993 in Decatur. She earned a Masters Degree in Education. Virginia taught math at Eisenhower High School for many years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and Sigma Alpha Iota at Monmouth College.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Gilbert "Gib" Maines; sons: John (Carla) Casey of Florida and Loren (Gina) Casey of Maryville, IL; stepchildren: Rexlyn (Jay) Nicole of Decatur, Murphy (Rodney) Vorndam of Texas, James (Sue) Maines of Georgia, and Healther (David) Raver of Iowa; 30 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, James Casey; and a sister, Sarah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.