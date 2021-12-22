Menu
Virginia Reynolds
1947 - 2021
1947
2021
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Virginia Reynolds

Dec. 22, 1947 - Dec. 19, 2021

DECATUR - Virginia Reynolds, 73, of Decatur, IL, passed away December 19, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Ginnie was born December 22, 1947 in Decatur, IL, the daughter Carl Wilson and Margaret Shadow. She married Mark Thomas Reynolds on June 3, 1996, in Decatur, IL.

Surviving are her husband, Mark; children: Jeffrey Scott Chamberlain of Decatur, IL, David Chamberlain ( Merideth ) of Decatur, IL, Aaron Reynolds of Decatur, IL, Ryan Reynolds of Decatur, IL, Hayden Reynolds (Alex) of Sullivan, IL; brother, Carl Harvey; sister, Joanne Fletcher, Tracy , Donna , Tammy; niece, Tina Collins (Marty) of Decatur, IL; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren with one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons: Rick Chamberlain and Benjamin Reynolds; daughter, Traci White; two brothers: Terry Harvey and Billy Harvey and sister, Pat.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Memorials: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences may be left to Virginia's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 22, 2021.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
We were shocked and saddened to hear of Ginnie´s passing, she was a sweetheart who will be missed on this Earth, but always remembered fondly. We are very sorry for your loss.
Mike and Melissa Mathews
Friend
December 23, 2021
