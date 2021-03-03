Vivian "Vicky" Durbin

Nov. 1, 1948 - Feb. 28, 2021

DECATUR - Vivian "Vicky" Durbin, 72, of Decatur, passed away on February 28, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur.

Vicky was born November 1, 1948 in Decatur, the daughter of Alfred R. and Dorothy M. Schlipf Durbin. Vicky is survived by her sister Virginia Crickman of Texas; three nieces: Valerie Larck of Peoria, IL; Wendy Milam of Grand Saline, TX; Melody Crickman of Henderson, NV; two great-nieces: Jenelle Milam and Cassidy Milam; one great-nephew: Adam (Amy) Larck. Vicky was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Violet Larck.

Vicky enjoyed crafting, gardening and reading. She was an avid pet lover.

Services to celebrate Vicky's life will be at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the funeral home.

Vicky will be laid to rest at Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Homeward Bound.

The family of Vivian "Vicky" Durbin has entrusted Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services with her funeral arrangements.

Please view her obituary, and share memories and condolences at www.moranandgoebel.com.