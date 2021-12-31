Menu
Walter Sroka
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021

Walter Sroka

March 4, 1928 - Dec. 27, 2021

CARMEL, Indiana - Walter Sroka went home to his Heavenly Father Dec. 27, 2021, he was 93 years old.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years Eunice. Walt was blessed to have four children: Dave (Terri) Mesa, AZ, Diane (Andy) Ellsworth, IL, Doug (Jodi) Decatur, IL, Dawn (Scott) Carmel, IN. He had seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Walt was born in LaSalle, IL. After high school he joined the USMC. He continued his education at Devry Chicago and relocated to Decatur where he founded Plaza TV & Appliance. He married Eunice Klebe on June 15, 1952. Walt enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, playing golf, wine making and photography.

Walt was a dedicated member of St. Johns Lutheran Church and a former member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Johns Lutheran Church, Decatur.

Memorial Service arrangements are pending.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 31, 2021.
5 Entries
thank you to every one for the calls, texts, cards, messages, our lord jesus christ gets us thru with grace and peace
doug sroka
January 6, 2022
My deepest sympathy to Doug and all the family. Praying for you as you navigate through this difficult time. With love.
John Kapper
Friend
January 3, 2022
Walt was a hard man to get to know, but once you did he was a friend you could count on. One of the smartest men I have ever known. HE WILL BE MISSED. I WILL MISS HIM
jim Kaufman
Friend
January 3, 2022
Doug & Family - My thoughts are with you at this time of your Dad's passing; I only hope he did not suffer and you were very fortunate to have had him around for so many years. Grief is the Price we Pay for Love. Sue Hale, Decatur, IL
Sue Hale
Work
December 31, 2021
dad you will always be in my heart and mind. Love you buddy !
doug sroka
December 31, 2021
