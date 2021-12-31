Walter Sroka

March 4, 1928 - Dec. 27, 2021

CARMEL, Indiana - Walter Sroka went home to his Heavenly Father Dec. 27, 2021, he was 93 years old.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years Eunice. Walt was blessed to have four children: Dave (Terri) Mesa, AZ, Diane (Andy) Ellsworth, IL, Doug (Jodi) Decatur, IL, Dawn (Scott) Carmel, IN. He had seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Walt was born in LaSalle, IL. After high school he joined the USMC. He continued his education at Devry Chicago and relocated to Decatur where he founded Plaza TV & Appliance. He married Eunice Klebe on June 15, 1952. Walt enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, playing golf, wine making and photography.

Walt was a dedicated member of St. Johns Lutheran Church and a former member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Johns Lutheran Church, Decatur.

Memorial Service arrangements are pending.