Walter "Tommy" Tindall, Jr.

DECATUR - Walter "Tommy" Tindall, Jr., 65 of Decatur, IL passed away December 16, 2020. He passed away from small cell cancer.

Tommy was a United State Army Veteran who was later discharged and retired from ADM. Tommy's love was unconditional, his smile and eyes lit up a room. Tommy's favorite saying was "you can't predict the future" and "me too".

Tommy's surviving family Tiffany, Shawn, Debbie and bonus son Antonio. Grandchildren, A.J. and Madison Guise and three other grandchildren. He also left behind sister and brother Carolyn and Paul.

He is preceded in death by son Jeremy, parents Ruby and Walter. brothers and sisters Butch, Larry. Linda and Jean.

Tommy's visitation is December 23, 2020 at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. In the words of Tommy....ME TOO.

Obituary written by family.

